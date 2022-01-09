Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts an adorable snap of her twin babies holding hands: It's the forever bond that gets me

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a rare black and white photograph of her twin twins holding hands. The Little Mix star, 30, shared the photo with her fans on Instagram on Saturday, lovingly writing, 'It's the forever bond that gets me...'

The singer and her fiancé, Andre Gray, both 30, are parents to four-month-old twins whose names and genders are unknown. However, the post soon received love from her fans and friends. One of her followers wrote, "It's the best thing in the world to be born with your bestie." It comes after Leigh-Anne and her footballer boyfriend put on a loving show as they cuddled their infant twins in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day. The parents and their twins stood in front of a beautiful Christmas tree in identical red-and-white striped pajamas.

Getting in on the activity, the babies wore identical baby grows, while Leigh-Anne stated that she struggled to take the photo, having also attempted to include their dogs, also known as their 'fur babies', in the snap. Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne has stated that she is keeping her twins' names to herself after welcoming them in August and adjusting to parenting. The new mother said at the time as per Daily Mail: "I'm just gonna keep it [the names] to myself," before expanding on her experience with her little ones.

Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, The twins born to Leigh-Anne were not the only Little Mix infants born this year. Perrie Edwards has given birth to a son, Axel, with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.