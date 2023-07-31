Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares images from STUNNING beach wedding with Andre Gray; fellow Little Mix member REACTS

Singer-songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock has finally shared images from her beautiful wedding and fans cannot seem to get enough of them. The 31-year-old tied the knot with boyfriend Andre Gray on June 3, 2023, in Jamaica and the former Little Mix member has now posted some stunning pictures from her dream wedding. Keep reading to know more about it.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares wedding images with Andre Gray

Pinnock shared gorgeous images from her June wedding on her Instagram on Sunday, July 31, finally ending the wait of fans who wanted a peek inside her special day. The images featured her and Gray tying to knot at their beach ceremony. "03/06/23 I married my soul mate [emotional face emoji] [red heart emoji]," Pinnock wrote on the post including ten images of her dreamy wedding day with the 32-year-old British football player.

The first picture is a beautiful shot of the couple having their first kiss amidst white flowers and the beauty of nature. Pinnock wore a white dress with a long train while Gray matched her with a white blazer and black pants. The second image shows them walking back after officially getting married while the third is a lovely sunkissed photo of them sharing a peck. Other images show her getting ready for her big day with her bridesmaids by her side.

Pinnock chose a sleek bun and nude makeup for her wedding while her bridesmaids donned baby blue dresses. Meanwhile, colleagues of the singer including her fellow Little Mix member Jade Thirlwell commented on the post and shared their excitement while offering best wishes. "Love you and your beautiful family [heart emoji]," a comment from Thrilwell reads. Another comment from the singer is a string of crying face emojis.

Dinah Jane, former member of girl group Fifth Harmony, wrote, "Absolutely stunning [white heart emoji] [crying face emoji]," and then again commented, "[x3 crying face emojis] we love a happily ever after." Apart from Pinnock and Thirlwall, Little Mix included Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson. While the group announced a hiatus in 2022, Nelson quit the group back in 2020. The group was formed on The X Factor and won their season.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray's relationship

Pinnock and Gray started dating in 2016 and decided to move in together in December 2018. They got engaged in 2020 when the football player proposed to the singer on their fourth-anniversary celebration. In 2021, Pinnock and Gray became parents when the former gave birth to twins. The two got married in June 2023 and the images are a sight to behold.

