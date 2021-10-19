Leigh-Anne Pinnock tears up as she CALLS OUT Jesy Nelson amid blackfishing controversy

Looks like Leigh-Anne Pinnock is sticking up for herself. On Saturday, during her 30th birthday party, the Little Mix singer sobbed while delivering a speech in support of her "character." As per Page Six, Pinnock seemed to be addressing the current turmoil between herself, Nicki Minaj, and ex-bandmate Jesy Nelson when she became tearful.

“I’m 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f–king character,” Pinnock said in a video obtained by the Mirror. “That’s all I care about.” However, Andre Gray, the singer's fiancé, remained by her side the whole time, as her family and friends applauded. Meanwhile, the singer's fiancé said after her speech, “She’s my baby mother, my wife. If you’re going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, my fiancée, and my children, there’s gonna be a problem.” Interestingly, the celebration occurred only days after Minaj, 38, blasted Pinnock on Instagram Live. Pinnock, according to Minaj, had "selective outrage" over Nelson, who was accused of blackfishing in her first solo song, "Boyz." Minaj appears in both the song and the music video.

“Stop using this fake selective outrage when you guys have personal vendettas against people,” Nicki said during the live. However, During Minaj's Instagram Live, Nelson apologized for upsetting anyone. “I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to,” she said.

However, as per Page Six, amid the controversy, Pinnock and the rest of Little Mix — Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall – discreetly unfollowed Nelson on social media.

