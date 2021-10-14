Leigh-Anne Pinnock UNFOLLOWS Nicki Minaj on Instagram amid Jesy Nelson blackfishing drama?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is no longer following Nicki Minaj. According to Just Jared, fans noted on social media that the 30-year-old Little Mix member unfollowed the 38-year-old Queen rapper on Instagram on Wednesday (October 13).

Nicki has repeatedly called out Leigh-Anne for "false selective outrage" amid the continuing reaction and controversy over former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson's first song with Nicki, "Boyz," and allegations of Blackfishing by the 30-year-old pop star. However, Nicki had previously chastised Leigh-Anne for earlier cheering on one of her highly tanned friends while reportedly disparaging Jesy's looks. “Take them text messages and shove it up your f–king ass. Let her enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven’t talked about this s–t for 10 years… If you want a solo career baby girl just say that… If that’s how you felt, why were you kiki’ing with her and being in videos with her for 10 years,” Nicki said in response to reports of Leigh-Anne criticizing Jesy during a headline-making Instagram Live session two days before.

Meanwhile, recently Little Mix members also unfollowed Jesy on Instagram. While the reason for the same couldn't be confirmed yet, the unfollowing happened hours after Jesy released Boyz and addressed blackfishing allegations made against her for the music video of her new song.

Interestingly, Jesy Nelson has responded to blackfishing allegations leveled against her after the release of her first solo song "Boyz" with Nicki Minaj. Nelson addressed the issue and said that she never meant to insult anybody with her music video when appearing on Instagram Live alongside Minaj. "I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," Nelson said as per PEOPLE.

ALSO READ:Jesy Nelson REVEALS her 'intention was never to offend people' after facing blackfishing accusations