Leighton Meester Amazed to Meet New Gossip Girl Fans Years After Blair Waldorf Stint; Says ‘It’s Vintage’

Leighton Meester recently expressed how she feels about meeting new and younger fans of her old yet one of the most intriguing series, Gossip Girl. The actress spilled the beans in her latest interview that she was recognized by Gossip Girl fans, so young that they were not even born when the series first aired.

Talking to Acces Hollywood during the promotion of her new series Good Cop/Bad Cop, Meester expressed what she felt about meeting young fans, as they expressed how they fell in love with Gossip Girl.

For those who do not know, Gossip Girl ran for six grand seasons, from 2007 to 2023. The series showcased Leighton Meester’s acting talent as Blair Waldorf, who happened to be the Upper East Side’s Queen Bee.

“Now people are like, ‘It’s vintage,'” she exclaimed. Further in the interview, Meester also expressed that while talking to these young fans, she tells them, “You weren’t born yet when we started,” adding that people are discovering the series even today.

Calling the feeling of meeting new fans "incredible,” the actress expressed how the show still continues to find new audiences every day.

Recalling how social media was not even a thing back when the series aired, Meester stated that people are very nostalgic for the series, as it even comforts a huge group of audience.

Advertisement

“Whether they’ve seen it once or they want to try it for the first time,” the actress from That’s My Boy added.

For those who haven't watched the series in question, Gossip Girl centered on a group of wealthy teenagers and spoke of their day-to-day lives and how they get trapped in many scandals while living a rich life as Manhattan's Elite.

The show also spoke of how these young ones betrayed each other only for their own gain.