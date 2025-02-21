Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler Join Netflix’s Nobody Wants This for Season 2

Netflix’s rom-com Nobody Wants This is expanding its star-studded cast for its upcoming second season. Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler have signed on as guest stars, adding new dynamics to the show’s evolving storyline.

Meester will play Abby, the former middle school nemesis of Joanne (Kristen Bell), who has since become an Instagram-famous mommy influencer. This marks a fun reunion for Meester and Bell, who both played key roles in Gossip Girl—though Bell was primarily heard as the show’s narrator.

Fowler, meanwhile, joins as Lenny, one of Noah’s (Adam Brody) Matzah Ballers teammates. His character is set up on a date with Joanne’s sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), promising fresh comedic moments in the new season.

Following a successful debut, Nobody Wants This was quickly renewed for season two, now under the leadership of new showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan (Girls). Series creator Erin Foster remains attached as a writer and executive producer.

Meester, currently starring in Good Cop/Bad Cop on The CW, will also appear in The Buccaneers season two on Apple TV+. Her past credits include How I Met Your Father and Single Parents. Fowler recently starred in Netflix’s A Man on the Inside and gained recognition for his role in the cult-favorite film Bottoms and Fox’s The Resident.

With its growing ensemble cast and fresh creative direction, Nobody Wants This is gearing up for an exciting second season. Fans can look forward to new relationships, unexpected rivalries, and plenty of comedic twists when the series returns to Netflix.