Leighton Meester Birthday: 5 times Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf was the best friend we never knew we needed

As we celebrate Leighton Meester's birthday, here's a look at her Blair Waldorf moments that are friendship goals.

Leighton Meester turns 35 today and we bet all the Gossip Girl fans are going to be celebrating it by remembering her famed TV series character, Blair Waldorf. Is it even possible to celebrate Meester without going all gaga over her portrayal of Queen B? The series which aired between 2007 and 2012 became a huge success and gained Meester a massive fan base as everyone fell in love with Blair Waldorf, thanks to not only her perfect fashion but also her sassy persona.

In the series, we saw the amazing friendship between Leighton's Blair and Blake Lively's Serena van der Woodsen. The duo had their share of ups and downs but for the most part were inseparable. A friend like Blair comes with a lot of benefits including undying support for everything you do and an instant help mode on when you're in trouble. As we celebrate Meester's birthday, we take a look at how her Gossip Girl character was the kind of friend we all deserve to have.

When in trouble, Queen B is here

We see Blair Waldorf rescue Serena from a terrible encounter with Georgina Sparks who is blackmailing the former. When Sparks tries to wreak havoc in Serena's life, her bestie devices the perfect plan to get rid of her and finally let her bestie be at peace.

When Blair handled Juliet Sharpe

Driving a wedge between two besties is a big crime and when Juliet tried to do the same on the show, we saw Queen B not falling for it and in fact making sure to team up with Serena to teach Sharpe a lesson. Blair's rule of no one hurts my bestie is the best!

The Paris Offer

There's nothing better than to take a vacay when trying to move on from complicated situations and Blair's suggestion for Serena to take a trip to Paris and spend the summer with her is an offer we would all like to sign up for. A bestie like Blair not only looks after herself but also her friend's woes.

We all need a BFF photoshoot

Are you even besties if you haven't yet had an entire photoshoot done already as you paint the town red in your best clothes? Well, Blair and Serena's fun photoshoot from the show where they hit the city streets wearing Waldorf designs is sure to inspire you to have one.

Not just besties, we're sisters

Blair Waldorf drops one of the best lines on the show when she calls her best friend Serena her sister. The quote, "We're sisters. You're my family, what is you is me. There's nothing that you could ever say to make me let go. I love you" is high on feels and we bet you'd want your bestie to feel the same for you.

These are some of our favourite moments when Blair Waldorf gave some serious friendship goals and it is only thanks to Leighton Meester's ace acting that we totally felt those emotions.

