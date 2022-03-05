Leighton Meester opens up about going through 'mom guilt' while shooting The Weekend Away

Leighton Meester claims that mother "guilt" never goes away, at least not for her. During one of her press appearances, the 35-year-old mother of two said that while she was separated from her children shooting for The Weekend Away, whom she shares with Adam Brody, she had a touch of mom guilt.

Leighton admitted to Entertainment Tonight that it was difficult. Leighton said as per Page Six, “Working is the ultimate guilt (because) I want to be here, I’m having fun,” she explained. “Of course, I think it’s good all around, but this world, our society, everything, it doesn’t really give us a lot of space for feeling whole on either end, and feeling good about going to work, or leaving our kids, or being with them. We can’t do that either.”

However, The actress, 35, and her husband, 42, have two children: a 6-year-old girl called Arlo and a boy born in 2020 whose name has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, Meester was conflicted while shooting her new Netflix film, "The Weekend Away," in Croatia. “The first two weeks I had my whole family there. If I didn’t have them there, I would lose it,” she admitted. “My daughter, my older kid, left with my husband, because… my husband was working in the States. I was separated from both of them for a month, which was longer than I’d ever been away from them. It wasn’t OK. It was not cool.”

Interestingly, Leighton is not the first famous mother to discuss her mother's guilt. Katy Perry recently touched on the matter as well. Meanwhile, The Weekend Away is now streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Weekend Away Review: Leighton Meester's vacation thriller is predictable and a strictly one-time watch