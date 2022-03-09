Leighton Meester on reprising her role of Blair Waldorf in the Gossip Girl reboot: Never say never

Leighton Meester, the original Gossip Girl actress, has shown interest in reprising her role as Blair Waldorf in the 2021 revival. The original Gossip Girl, which aired for six seasons, was a tremendous smash for The CW and established the careers of several of its performers, including Meester, Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford.

However, the most recent version of the series debuted on HBO Max in 2021 with an all-new cast, and Gossip Girl season 2 has already been renewed. Now, in an interview with ET Canada, Meester said that she has yet to be contacted by the producers about reprising her part. She goes on to remark that she likes how the new show focuses on the new people and their storylines. She does, however, state that it is not impossible and that she would not mind resuming her part for the upcoming season.

Meester said, as per ET Canada. “You know I’m not really sure, I will say, you know… I’ve watched the new one, I do think it’s really awesome. You know, I do feel like… I’m happy for them, I feel like they’re doing a whole new thing… and I don’t think that we don’t fit in but — or I can only speak for myself — I don’t feel like I don’t fit in, but I will say… I feel really good sort of sitting back and leaving it to the kids, to the young, new generation, they’re doing so awesome. So, that’s all I’ll say for now, you know… you never say never.”

The new Gossip Girl has its work cut out for it, as it must overcome the shadow of its predecessor and all of the other teen dramas vying for viewers' attention. However, with the right mix of improved writing and nostalgia bait provided by its previous cast, Gossip Girl could become as popular as its predecessor.

