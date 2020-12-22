Leighton Meester’s husband Adam Brody reveals if they’ll watch Gossip Girl reboot: We’ll dip our toes in

Adam Brody recently revealed if he and his wife Leighton Meester (who starred in the OG Gossip Girl) will be watching the GG spinoff, scroll down to see what he said.

Adam Brody is opening up in his new interview with WSJ about the upcoming Gossip Girl revival. The new HBO Max series is a revival of the television show that his wife, actress Leighton Meester, starred in on the WB in the early 2000s. However, it doesn’t look like they will personally be watching the revival of the show, which isn’t a reboot. “I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back,” Adam shared. “I don’t think we’re the audience, but I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in.” Adam did reveal the things that he and Leighton had been watching though. “We just finished The Reagans, I enjoyed that,” he shared. “We watched Mank, the Fincher movie, last night. We watched The Crown, The Vow, [and] Moonbase 8, which I thought was kind of sweet, lovely.”

If you didn’t know, the new Gossip Girl series takes place eight years after the events of the first series, following a new set of Manhattan private schoolers. The cast includes Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, and Tavi Gevinson.

For the unversed, Gossip Girl will be returning in a big way in 2021 with a new series on HBO Max and showrunner Joshua Safran wants to set something straight – it’s not a reboot! After photos went viral this month from the set of the upcoming series, which filmed a scene on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, everyone was calling it a reboot. Safran spoke out to via Twitter explain why the show is more of an “extension” than a “reboot.” “Okay, I want to explain why I saw this is not a reboot,” he wrote on Instagram story. “A) The cast aren’t playing the original characters B) It exists in the same world as the original C) The same creators and one of the original writers are making it D) No one involved with it is calling it a reboot”

“Better Call Saul is not a reboot. The Power spin-offs are not reboots. This show falls somewhere between those two,” he continued. “But I’m just grateful people are intrigued enough to write about us!” He’s also expressed on Twitter the reasoning for not calling it a reboot. “I really wanted this to feel like an extension and in no way a reboot. So it’s an evolution of the story, not a retread. That said, there are echoes. Constance and St. Judes are still Constance and St. Judes, after all,” Joshua said in September. See more tweets below!

