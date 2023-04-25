Len Goodman passed away at 78; Here are 5 things about the former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge

Len Goodman passed away on Saturday in Kent, England. He was a former British exhibition dancing champion and a veteran judge on the popular BBC reality series. ‘Strictly Come Dancing', whose American version is under the banner of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ He was renowned for his sharp wit and verbal flourishes.



Len, who has been remarked on as a true gentleman on the set who carried an aura and smile on his face whenever he addressed the contestant, is something that will be dearly missed by the audience. Looking back at how he started to what name he left behind as he took his last breath on April 22nd, which left the fans with disparity

In his memory, here are 5 things about the former judge who has left a mark on everyone's heart:

Background

Len, whose real name was Leonard Gordon Goodman, is from Bethnal Green, London, where he was born and then At age 6, he relocated to Blackfen, which is now a part of London but was then in Kent, England. He attended Westwood Secondary Modern School there. According to Ms. Gill, he began dancing when he was 19, which is a late age for someone who eventually becomes a professional but still manages to ace it like nobody else.

Len Goodman's career outlook

Len gained spotlight after winning numerous awards such as Dual of the Giants, British Rising Stars, the British Exhibition Championships, which he titled four times, and the World Exhibition Championships, which gives an insight about how he enjoyed and lived through his career as a great dancer, which later extended when he established the Goodman Academy, a dancing school in his name in England.

Love Life Affair

His first union, which took place in 1972 with dancer Cherry Kingston, ended in divorce. He then married Ms. Barrett in 2012 and later had a son. And he was lucky enough to witness and live through the phase of being with his two grandchildren.

Len Goodman as Judge of the Show

Goodman developed a reputation for his brutally honest evaluations of the performances of the participants, which he presented with a sharp eye for traditional ballroom etiquette. He was well noted for his "10" score card which was famously presented with the statement, "From Len, a 10!" He was also one of the routinely harder scorers to fetch good marks from.

Awards and recognition he gained during his career

Goodman owned the Goodman Academy dancing school in southern England and was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award for distinguished achievements in dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Pete Davidson lose his cool during the Knicks Match? Here's everything you need to know

ALSO READ: Kevin Bacon's dance goes viral on the protest for anti-drag law; Says ‘Drag is an art and drag is right’