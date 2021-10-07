Lena Dunham SLAMS body shamers on her wedding photos: It's okay to live in your present body

Lena Dunham is responding to the "gnarly" remarks she's gotten from body-shamers on social media, only a week after pictures from her wedding went viral. A few days after the Girls actress, 35, announced her marriage to musician Luis Felber, 35, Lena revealed in an Instagram post on October 6 that she'd had to back down after reading negative comments online.

Check out her post here:

After sharing that the week after her wedding "was lovely for so many reasons," Lena added, "I've shared many challenges with you and these moments of joy had me thinking that we should admit when we're happy too-it's not a crime. But all of this safety made me forget, for a moment, why I've created such intense boundaries with the internet over the past few years." Lena went on to say that she recently "took a peek" beyond the normal supportive and encouraging remarks about herself on the internet and discovered some "gnarly s—t."

However, although the actress featured in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, her most recent television appearances were as a character on her HBO program, Girls, and as a guest star in American Horror Story: Cult, both in 2017.

Meanwhile, the author, who announced in 2018 that she was clean and sober after "misusing" benzodiazepines and was subsequently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went on to say, "I say this for any other person whose appearance has been changed with time, illness or circumstance," she concluded her post. "It's okay to live in your present body without treating it as transitional. I am, and I'm really enjoying it. Love you all." Lena's emotional message drew a flood of supportive responses from fans and other celebrities, who praised her for her remarks. As actress Lily Collins, who has spoken openly about her own battle with an eating disorder in the past wrote, "This is just so beautifully said. And I thank you for putting it out there. Sending so much love and so many hugs to you both. From one newlywed to another."