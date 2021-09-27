Lena Dunham ties the knot with beau Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony

Girls star Lena Dunham tied the knot with musician boyfriend Luis Felber over the weekend in an intimate ceremony. While neither Lena nor Luis have confirmed the news, it was reported by People that the two wed in a secret ceremony. Felber seemed to hint at the same as he posted the song This Will Be Our Year with heart emojis on Instagram.

After first making their relationship public with a statement in April, Lena also made it Instagram official in June by sharing a series of snaps of Felber in a sweet birthday tribute for him. Dunham also called him the "greatest person" she has ever met during her The New York Times interview published in April.

Talking about her and Felber's relationship, she told NYT, "It's been a few months. I feel really lucky."

Felber's recent Instagram story seemed to be a confirmation of his marriage to Dunham considering he shared the song that seems to hold a special meaning for the couple. Previously, Lena while wishing Luis on his birthday, had written in her Instagram captions, "This Will Be Our Year by The Zombies: "'The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come.' Happy Birthday, Lulu."

As for Lena and Luis' first public appearance together as a couple, the duo made their red carpet debut at the screening of Zola at the Sundance Film Festival in August in London where they appeared to be much in love.

