Lena Headey marries Marc Menchaca in Italy; All GOT stars who attended the ceremony and more deets

Headey, 49, looked radiant as she walked down the aisle in an elegant white bridal gown and veil. A photo of the newly married couple showed them walking alongside each other with bright smiles on their faces. Menchaca, 46, was seen wearing a blue three-piece suit as he held her hand in one of the photos that have been going viral on social media. Lena and Mac's relationship reportedly got serious last year after it was reported by The Sun that she sees herself living in the US and that she’s got a "blossoming relationship with Marc" so she sees no point in her living in the UK. Headey and Menchaca confirmed their relationship in November 2020 when they were seen spending time together.

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey who popularly essayed the role of Cersei Lannister in the HBO series recently tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchaca in Italy. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Puglia, Italy on October 6. Photos of the bride and groom beaming with happiness as they said their 'I Dos' were circulated on social media.

Who is Marc Menchaca?

Menchaca was co-director, co-writer, and lead actor of the 2013 Heartland Film Festival Award Winning movie This Is Where We Live. The actor has appeared in several television shows including Ozark in 2018 where he famously played the role of Russ Langmore. Marc has also starred in shows such as The Sinner, Manifest, and The Outsider in 2019. The actor was also awarded best actor at the Breckenridge Film Festival in 2016 for his lead role in the film Reparation.

Game of Thrones stars attend Lena Headey's wedding

It was a Game of Thrones reunion of sorts as Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark on the show was seen attending the ceremony with her husband Joe Jonas. Also present at the ceremony were Tyrion Lannister aka Peter Dinklage and Lord Varys aka Conleth Hill of the famed series. Among other guests at the star-studded evening was also Pop legend Rick Astley. Sophie Turner was seen posing for a photo at the wedding alongside fellow guests Michala Cutting, Brian Moore and Charley McEwan. Lena's onscreen love interest from Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was also reportedly among the guests at the wedding. Other major GOT stars such as Kit Harington, Sean Bean and more were not in attendance.

Lena's third wedding

The Italian wedding with Menchaca happens to be Headey's third wedding. She married her first husband, musician Peter Paul Loughran, in 2007. Although the couple headed for divorce six years later, in 2013. The former couple share son Wylie, 11. The actress later dated director Dan Cadan for 2 years after getting together in 2015 and eventually, the couple got engaged. Following six months of their engagement, the duo tied the knot in 2018. The couple who also share a daughter, Teddy later parted ways in 2019.

She was also linked to Game Of Thrones co-star Jerome Flynn who played the role of Ser Bronn on the show. Although Jerome and Lena reportedly dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of his series Soldier Soldier in 1999. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed. Although back in 2019, Flynn spoke about Lena and called her a "wonderful person and a wonderful actress."

Lena Headey's post GOT career

Headey who became a household name thanks to her role as Cersei Lannister was suggested by her co-star Peter Dinklage for the famous character. Lena's portrayal of Cersei received her five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award nominations. Following her GOT fame, Headey was supposed to enter another major fantasy world as the actress was originally set to appear in the Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder recently though her role was eventually cut due to unknown reasons.

Variety reported in July that Headey was being sued by her former agency for USD 1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Prior to Thor, Lena starred in Gunpowder Milkshake, an action thriller directed by Navot Papushado which also starred Karen Gillan, Joanna Bobin, Freya Allan and Michelle Yeoh.

