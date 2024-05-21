Lenny Kravitz Announces Upcoming Las Vegas Show In Support Of His New Album Blue Electric Light

Lenny Kravitz is all set to take over Las Vegas this fall!

On May 20, the rock star announced his upcoming Blue Electric Light residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. According to a press release, the Las Vegas fall residency dates are October 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26. Pre-booking will start soon!

Lenny Kravitz to perform a fall concert at Las Vegas

The Fly Away singer will release his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, on May 24, and that’s when the pre-booking for his show will be available from ticketmaster.com. Citi Entertainment program to avail a ticket booking window for the cardmembers from May 21 to May 23. Pre-sale benefits will be given to MGM Rewards members, Sirius XM members, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers on May 23.

A press release recently teased the upcoming album! It promises to highlight Kravitz’s iconic “sigular style” that continues to inspire musicians worldwide. The album was shot in the Bahamas and is "an impassioned suite of songs."

The multi-instrumentalist is known for writing and producing his own songs with longtime guitarist Craig Ross. His hit singles include Are You Gonna Go My Way, Rock 'n' Roll is Dead, among others.

Kravitz opens up about his upcoming album

In February, the music mogul spoke about his upcoming Blue Electric Light album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Calling the album “fun,” Kravitz said, “It’s kind of like the record I didn’t make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule.”

Apparently, the record will have a nostalgic kick because he couldn’t make music for the world as a teenager as he “never got a record deal.”

He revealed that he was 23 when he signed his first-ever record, and by then, he had moved on from the childish vibe and wrote mature stuff. “This is a little step in that direction. It’s nice to celebrate that time,” he said about the film.

Kravitz summed up the album as an inspiration from his past, present, and future. The complete embrace of all aspects of his life makes him feel “fresh and hungry” as an artist.