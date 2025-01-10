Lenny Kravitz Embraces Being 'A Bit of an Embarrassment' to Daughter Zoë: 'She Appreciates Me for Who I Am, But...'

Lenny Kravitz may be the coolest rockstar in the world at 60 years old, but he is just a regular dad to his daughter Zoë Kravitz, who he believes sees him as an “embarrassment.”

According to the Always on the Run singer, his daughter never thought he was cool.

“I don’t think she’s ever gotten to that place, and you’re not supposed to,” Lenny told People recently while discussing his upcoming Las Vegas residency dates. “She appreciates me for who I am but will always get a good laugh because you are the kid’s father. They’re not going to see you how all those other folks see you. They see everything.”

Zoë, a star in her own right, with acting, singing, and most recently directing credits, shared how she sees her father in March 2024, when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together,” Kravitz said of her dad. She continued, “We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the ways you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art.”

After expressing more appreciation for Lenny than she thought was needed, Kravitz shifted to a humorous tone in her speech, ripping her dad for his courageous fashion in his 60s. “But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

In a blistering final blow, Zoë, 36, added, “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one.”

The rocker took the teasing in stride, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that his daughter’s taunting was “quite appropriate.”

Lenny’s five-show exclusive engagement, Blue Electric Light Las Vegas at Park MGM, is set for August.

Recalling his daughter’s hilarious speech 10 months later, the Fly Away crooner laughed, telling People he loves the perspective that he’s been “a bit of an embarrassment at times.”

