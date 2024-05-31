Lenny Kravitz Reveals He's Been Celibate For Nine Years; Commits Upholding It Until He Finds The Right Person

Lenny Kravitz does have a reputation for being a sex symbol, but the rockstar is nowhere near anything remotely resembling sex in real life currently. And it's not like he's complaining! In a new interview published on Thursday, May 30, the I Belong to You singer admitted that he has been celibate for nine years and he plans on remaining so until he meets the right person.

While speaking with The Guardian, Kravitz, who turned 60 on May 26, was asked about the confrontation with his father that he previously spoke about in his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule. After overhearing his father conversing with another woman and realizing he was having an affair, Kravitz faced him; however, he ended up getting told that he’d wind up doing the same thing one day.

When asked if his father was right, below is what Kravitz said,

‘I was becoming a player’ — Lenny Kravitz addresses how he tackled the problem

"After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player," Kravitz confessed, adding how he didn't like it. "I didn't want to be that guy. So I tackled that and it took years," he said. As for how he did it, Kravitz said he did so by taking responsibility for his actions and not letting his desires take over. Kravitz continued to reveal that he hasn't been in a relationship with potential for nine years and reiterated that he was serious about maintaining his celibacy until he found the right woman.

“Yes. It's a spiritual thing,” Kravitz, who had previously told The Telegraph that sex and intimacy are very important and hence he would only do it with his wife, reaffirmed.

And about his sex symbol public image, Kravitz told The Guardian that he has grown to accept himself and be comfortable and that he's never been one to admire himself while looking in a mirror.

Kravitz opened up about his past infidelities in his Esquire profile last year

While not ruling out the possibility of getting married again, Kravitz did confess he "put some people through some hard times." The four-time Grammy winner also admitted back then that he struggled with settling down with one person without wondering if someone better might be out there.

However, Kravitz noted that he’s coming around to the idea of marriage. "I've become more disciplined. I've become more open to be able to do so," he added, expanding, "But it's been a very difficult thing for me to figure out."

For the unversed, Kravitz was married to Cosby Show alum Lisa Bonet between 1987 and 1993, with whom he shares his daughter Zoë Kravitz.

