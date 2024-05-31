Lenny Kravitz Talks About Decade-Long Dry Spell And Teases New Album Release; DEETS

Lenny Kravitz, the legendary rock star, recently opened up about his personal life, including details about his decade-long celibacy. In a candid interview with The Guardian, Kravitz explained how this decision has played an important role in his personal and spiritual growth.

A personal and spiritual commitment

According to Marca, Kravitz admitted that he has been celibate for nearly ten years. He stated that this decision is deeply rooted in his spirituality rather than simply a lifestyle preference. "I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live," Kravitz stated. For him, abstaining from sex outside of marriage represents a commitment to deeper, more meaningful relationships.

Reflecting on his past, Kravitz admitted that his father, Sy Kravitz's infidelity influenced his views on relationships. He admitted that after his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet ended in 1993, he began to emulate his father's behavior. "I was becoming a player," he admitted. "I didn't like it. I didn't want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that, and it took years."

Journey towards celibacy

Kravitz's journey to celibacy began in 2008 when he took a personal vow to change his ways. He said, "Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit." This commitment has enabled him to concentrate on personal development, set boundaries, and maintain integrity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kravitz explained how important this decision has been in his life. "This is a spiritual thing," he explained. "It's about who I am and the deeper connections I seek." His vow of celibacy has allowed him to focus his energy on self-improvement and discipline.

Advertisement

new album and readiness for life's next chapters

Along with his personal revelations, Kravitz expressed his excitement for his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, he spoke about his readiness for new chapters in his life. "I find that when you don't look, you find it," he stated. "And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years: 'I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready.' I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right? But now, I've never felt how I feel now."

On May 26, Kravitz celebrated his 60th birthday, reflecting on his journey and the importance of setting boundaries. This self-awareness he attributes primarily to lessons learned from his daughter. "I think I was raised—not purposefully, but to be a people-pleaser. I put a lot of people's feelings before mine. I want to see people happy. And that can be detrimental if you go overboard with that," he explained.

ALSO READ: Charli XCX Drops Remix Version Of Viral Track 360 With Robyn And Yung Lean; Deets Inside