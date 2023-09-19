'Leo and Gigi aren’t together anymore' Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have decided to stay 'friends' post breakup; Here's the inside scoop

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were once a couple, but their romantic relationship has come to an end. A source has exclusively informed Us Weekly about the status of their relationship, stating that while they are still in touch, but the romantic aspect of their connection has faded away. Here's inside scoop of there relationship.

Gigi Hadid decided to split with Leonardo, here's why

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Gigi Hadid, 28, were initially dating each other, but their paths eventually diverged. A source told US Weekly, “Leo and Gigi aren’t together anymore," however also adding that he “really saw himself dating” Gigi's primary focus has shifted to her role as a mother to her daughter, Khai, who is about to turn three on September 19. Khai is the child of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, and the couple separated in 2021. As a mother, Gigi's first priority is her child, and this has influenced her decisions.

During the course of their on-again, off-again romance, Gigi and Leonardo encountered obstacles, including long distance and conflicting work schedules. The source revealed, “They both travel a lot by nature of their jobs. But Gigi is taking more work that allows her to spend more time with her child, and Leo still travels a lot and likes to go out a lot. And there’s temptation and all those factors had been concerns of hers.”

The main reason that Gigi ended the relationship is said to lifestyle of her partner. The source to US Weekly, “she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be in and out going to clubs and events and working all the time, she wants someone to be hands-on and a partner.” it also added, “ she doesn’t want to date someone seriously unless she can introduce them to her child.”

Gigi and Leonardo have sparked dating rumors with others

While Gigi and Leonardo were first linked in September 2022, they experienced a breakup in February, only to rekindle their connection the following month after an unexpected encounter at the Oscars. However, it was Gigi who ultimately decided to end their relationship, opting for a closer friendship over a romantic one. The insider told Us, “It was more her decision than Leo’s” to end things. They’ve gone their separate ways but are friends and have a lot of friends in common. It’s amicable.”

After their separation, Leonardo DiCaprio has been seen with Vittoria Ceretti, a friend of Gigi's, while Gigi herself has sparked speculation of a romance with music producer Cole Bennett. The source said, “They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

