Leonardo DiCaprio 'always had a soft spot' for rumoured GF Gigi Hadid; Source REVEALS

Recently, news of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured relationship has caused quite a stir with the fans as the unexpected couple was spotted a few days ago in New York City. Now, an insider is opening up about the couple and their romantic ties which began with the Oscar-winning actor's smitten interest in the supermodel.

During the chat with Us Weekly, the source revealed that Leo has always had a "soft spot" for Hadid. They continued, "He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life." The source claimed that the couple were officially dating at the moment and "have a ton of mutual friends." They added that "everyone’s happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard."