Leonardo DiCaprio 'always had a soft spot' for rumoured GF Gigi Hadid; Source REVEALS
A source opens up about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured relationship.
Recently, news of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured relationship has caused quite a stir with the fans as the unexpected couple was spotted a few days ago in New York City. Now, an insider is opening up about the couple and their romantic ties which began with the Oscar-winning actor's smitten interest in the supermodel.
During the chat with Us Weekly, the source revealed that Leo has always had a "soft spot" for Hadid. They continued, "He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life." The source claimed that the couple were officially dating at the moment and "have a ton of mutual friends." They added that "everyone’s happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard."
Meanwhile, the insider also addressed rumours about DiCaprio's type as fans have called out the actor in the past for dating women below the age of 25. They noted, "Leo plays it down but there’s no denying he does have a type, or he has until now," referencing his new rumoured flame the 27-year-old supermodel. They continued, "But at almost 48 he’s mellowing out a lot more and dropping hints to his buddies that he’s way less interested in that playboy lifestyle."
Earlier this month, Leo hogged the headlines after he split from his long-time girlfriend Camila Morrone after she turned 25. Netizens speculated that the actor broke up with Morrone because she turned 25 though his recent ties with Hadid, who is not only older but also a mother to her daughter Khai, proved the rumours wrong.
ALSO READ Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted sharing a cosy moment at a New York Fashion Week party; Reports