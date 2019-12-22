Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone go skiing in Aspen; DEETS INSIDE

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone go skiing in Aspen. Read to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are celebrating the holiday weekend by hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado. Taking full advantage of the snow, the two love birds were spotted in full on skiing gear on December 21. The 22-year-old actress and the 45-year-old actor were seen brushing up on their skiing skills and were dressed in black sweaters paired with black puffer jackets and matching padded pants. Their faces were barely visible in ski goggles and black ski masks, which were pulled up to their noses.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the couple was spotted taking a ride up the mountain on a ski-lift before bombing down the slopes. It seems like the couple will be celebrating the Holidays in Aspin. Earlier this week, Leo and Camila went out on a lunch date in Aspen. They were also spotted stepping out for dinner. Leo even attempted to go incognito, dressed in a baseball cap and black coat, while leaving dinner with his girlfriend and friends. Earlier the same day, the couple was seen enjoying a shopping trip with DiCaprio's best friend, 43-year-old actor Lukas Haas. The trio enjoyed hitting the luxury retailers including Chanel and Loro Piana.

The two have been dating since 2017 and have raised many eyebrows with their age difference, an issue they refrained from addressing until recently. Earlier this month, Camila, during an interview with Los Angeles Times, admitted that she understands the curiosity surrounding their relationship as she too would be fascinated by something like that. While it seems like their relationship is going strong, the two are yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple and address their romance publically.

