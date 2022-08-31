Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating; Reports

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Camila Morrone have reportedly called it quits after nearly four years of dating. As reported by People, a source informed the outlet that the duo has parted ways. DiCaprio and Morrone first made their relationship official after the duo was spotted sitting together at the Oscars 2020 ceremony in February.

The Don't Look Up star and his model girlfriend first sparked romance rumours in January 2018 although they managed to keep most part of their relationship extremely private. Nearly a year after they began dating, it was reported that the two were serious about each other. Back in 2019, People had reported that DiCaprio had also introduced Morrone to his parents and that it definitely wasn't a casual relationship.

Although amid their breakup reports, it has been suggested that the last time the duo was seen together was over the fourth of July weekend. DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed spending the Fourth of July weekend together in Malibu. Following the same, earlier this month, Morrone was spotted in St. Tropez with her mother whereas DiCaprio was spotted out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles according to People.

Previously, Camila had spoken about her relationship with DiCaprio in an interview with LA Times in 2019 and spoke about being "frustrated" for being known because of her attachment to DiCaprio. The actress and model spoke about the importance of having their own identity besides their partner. The exact reason for Morrone and DiCaprio's split is yet unknown.

