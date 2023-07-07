Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are 'definitely' dating as couple spotted 'flirting' during their meetup

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Gigi Hadid, 28, continue to relish each other's company, as revealed by a source close to the situation. Over the July 4th weekend, the duo spent quality time together in the Hamptons, indulging in a playful and flirtatious dynamic.

Partygoers witnessed flirty interactions between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

"They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," the insider disclosed. The chemistry between DiCaprio and Hadid was undeniable, and their actions hinted at a budding romance.

Strong indications of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating

"It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating," the source further explained. Observers noted the predictability of their party appearances, with DiCaprio usually arriving first and Hadid following suit, as if engaging in an intriguing game. The source added that within the confines of these gatherings, there were subtle touches and ample flirting, especially when they found moments of privacy. Hadid, in particular, tended to remain close to DiCaprio's side. However, an insider familiar with Hadid's perspective emphasized that she is currently "single and enjoying the summer.

"She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship," said the insider. "She likes the attention. She isn’t stupid, though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere," the insider continued. "As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's shared history

The speculations surrounding DiCaprio and Hadid's romantic involvement initially surfaced in September when they were seen together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, only a few weeks after DiCaprio's separation from his girlfriend of four years, actress Camila Morrone. At the time, sources disclosed that their connection was casual and they were in the early stages of getting to know each other. Their romance seemed to diminish in February, but in March, they rekindled public interest when they attended a pre-Oscars party hosted by mutual friends. Subsequently, in June, they were spotted together in London, leading to further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

