Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid enjoyed date night in NYC? All about their recent hangout

During their recent dinner outing, Leonardo was seen leaving the restaurant with his friend, venture capitalist Vivi Nevo. The actor was rushed out of the restaurant by security given that paparazzi had gathered outside. As reported by Page Six, DiCaprio wore white sneakers, black jeans, a puffy black coat with a baseball cap and a mask that hid most of his face. As for Hadid, the model was wearing a midriff top, a leather jacket and a blue scarf that she used to cover her face during the outing.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York City according to Page Six. The rumoured couple seemingly enjoyed their date night on Friday as they were snapped stepping out for dinner at Cipriani in NYC. The duo have remained extremely low-key amid rumours and haven't made their romance official yet.

Gigi and Leonardo's dating rumours

While their recent visit together continues to spark romance rumours, the duo has remained low-key and recently as DiCaprio enjoyed his 48th birthday bash, the actor's star-studded party was seemingly not attended by Hadid who wasn't clicked arriving alongside major guests such as Tobey Maguire, Rami Malek, Mick Jagger and more who were in attendance. The duo were first linked together in September during Fashion Week after Page Six reported that they were spotted hanging out together at a loft party in Soho.

Gigi and Leonardo's Halloween bash

The duo reportedly also spent Halloween together as they were reportedly spotted hanging out at a huge party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. As per Page Six, the two attended the bash aboard a party bus which also had Gigi's sister Bella, art dealer Helly Nahmad and model Irina Shayk with them.

Recent reports have also suggested that Gigi has been keeping her new romance low-key to avoid disrespecting her former partner, Zayn Malik. The model and the former One Direction singer broke up last year following her mom Yolanda Hadid's harassment allegations against him. In the meantime, Zayn and Gigi have been co-parenting their daughter Khai, whom they welcomed in 2020.