Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'hooked up' over the summer amid his split from Camila Morrone?

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone after four years of dating. The former couple who was last seen together over the fourth of July had previously made their relationship official at Oscars 2020. In the meantime, DiCaprio is already sparking new romance rumours and this time it's with 27-year-old top model Gigi Hadid.

According to InTouch Weekly, a source informed, "Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer." The insider further added that Hadid and DiCaprio have known each other for several years. The insider added, "They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude."

The source also maintained that the duo has a lot of mutual friends. As per InTouch Weekly, another source also noted that they have been good friends and are just hanging out. While there's nothing official about DiCaprio and Hadid's romance as of yet, the duo are massive names in the entertainment industry and would instantly become one of the A-list couples.

Gigi is also a mother to her and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik's daughter Khai whom the former couple welcomed in 2020. The model and former One Direction singer broke up last year after her mom Yolanda Hadid accused the singer of harassment following an alleged altercation the duo had. Malik filed a "no contest" plea to four counts of harassment and was sentenced to 90 days of probation on each count including an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

