Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Relationship Timeline: From Fashion Week rendezvous to NYC date night

After their respective splits with long-time partners Camila Morrone (August 2022) and Zayn Malik (October 2021), Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are rumoured to have found love in one another. From their first spotting together at New York Fashion Week 2022 to a more recent date night in New York City, Leo and Gigi are undoubtedly the hottest couple in town...

August 31, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid "Hooked Up" Over The Summer

While Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone broke up after four years of dating, subsequently, US Weekly's source revealed that the Oscar winner and Gigi Hadid "hooked up" over the summer: "Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer. They have known each other for several years. They're super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude. It's casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends." Interestingly, the 27-year-old supermodel also broke the speculated 25-year age limit when it came to DiCaprio's love interests.

September 13, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid SPOTTED Together Getting Cosy and Flirty at New York Fashion Week

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed for the first time together amid their dating rumours at a New York Fashion Week 2022 afterparty in Casa Cipriani. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair were seen getting cozy and indulging in a flirty, intimate conversation. Leo was also seen reaching out for Gigi's hand.

People's source divulged, "He really likes that she has her life together. She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does."

In an interview with Daily Mail, Mohamed Hadid was all praises for his daughter Gigi Hadid's rumoured new flame Leonardo DiCaprio. However, he believes the duo are "just good friends.": "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him... They are friends - they have known each other for some time. I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating - I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know... I don't comment on my daughter's personal relationships. I have no say in who she is dating."

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's relationship is going very well: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

An Entertainment Source revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio was with Gigi Hadid for Milan Fashion Week 2022: "They are fully seeing each other."

September 29, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid SPOTTED at The Same Hotel in Paris

After NYFW 2022 and MFW 2022, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance took over Paris Fashion Week 2022. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Hadid and DiCaprio were spotted by the paparazzi at Le Royal Monceau, albeit at different times. While Gigi was snapped at 10 pm arriving at her room, Leonardo was seen exiting the same hotel at around 1 am, hitting some Paris nightclubs right after. The 47-year-old actor reportedly returned to his room in Costes Hotel post partying.

During Halloween 2022 weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted having a spooky good time at Circoloco's massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, according to Page Six. The couple is said to have arrived aboard a party bus alongside Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad. Leo was in a Halloween state of mind as he reportedly donned a "half monster, half zombie" mask for most of the night.

A source close to Gigi Hadid divulged to People that the supermodel and Leonardo DiCaprio "are seeing each other in N.Y.C. when they can" and Gigi is having "fun dating Leo.": "She seems very happy and excited about seeing him. She is attracted to him. He treats her really well. She finds him mature and charming." Nevertheless, the source added how being her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai's mom is still the "first priority" for Hadid.

An Entertainment Tonight source revealed that Gigi Hadid would rather keep her dating life out of the public eye - which also means keeping her blossoming relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio "low-key" - out of respect for daughter Khai's father and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. "Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship. They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."

"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. Gigi and Zayn both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way," the source added.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday, i.e. November 11, with a star-studded bash at a private mansion in Beverly Hills. While Leo's A-list pals like Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Ashton Kutcher, Jamie Fox, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson with fiancée Ramona Agruma and LeBron James were all in attendance, notably absent from the soirée was rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

November 18, 2022: Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's NYC Date Night

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York City as they enjoyed a date night at Cipriani. The rumoured couple was joined by Vivi Nevo, venture capitalist and Leo's pal. DiCaprio and Hadid - kept hidden from the paparazzi and concealing their faces with a baseball cap and scarf, respectively - has security rush them out of the restaurant.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's romance is heating up as the days and months go by!

What do you have to say about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured love story? Share your personal opinion with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.