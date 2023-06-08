Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted at same restaurant in London amid rekindling romance rumors

It seems that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are getting closer as they allegedly rekindle their romance. The duo was now spotted at the same luxe restaurant in London. This outing came just days after the Titanic star was spotted on a yacht with Meghan Roche, who is friends with both Gigi and Bella Hadid. Here is everything to know about Leo and Gigi’s outing at the London restaurant.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid in London

On Tuesday, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted arriving at the same restaurant in London within a few minutes of each other. Hadid looked stunning in black sweater and black trousers that she paired with black trench coat. The model appeared to be trying to keep things low-key with black pumps, round sunglasses, and blonde tresses pulled back in a messy bun.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio opted for black jeans and a matching bomber jacket that he paired with white sneakers, baseball cap, and protective face mask. Leonardo DiCaprio arrived at the restaurant with his father George DiCaprio and step mother Peggy Ann Farrar. However, it remains unclear whether Leonardo and his family dined with Hadid.

Page Six reported that the Titanic star and Victoria Secret model seemed to be staying at the same five-star hotel in London – Chiltern Firehouse.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s dating speculations started in September 2022. However, later it was reported that the duo have gone separate ways and the Victoria Secret model wanted to focus on her career and daughter Khai.

Speculations about Leonardo and Gigi rekindling their romance started making rounds when they attended the same Met Gala party. Few days later, the duo was also seen leaving the New York City restaurant Ciprianis.

