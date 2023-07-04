Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together again; Find out what's cooking

The alleged romance between Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid has been the favorite topic of Hollywood tabloids for quite some time. After sparking dating rumors in September, last year, DiCaprio and Hadid garnered the attention of netizens and media several times with speculations on their break-ups and patch-ups. Even though both the 58-year-old actor and 28-year-old model have been remaining tight-lipped about their alleged relationship, the latest reports suggest that they are still very much together.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together again

According to the latest reports published by Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together once again, amidst the ongoing rumors of their split. As per the reports, a source close to DiCaprio and Hadid confirmed that they are 'still together'. The reports suggest that Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted partying with Gigi Hadid on Saturday (July 1, 2023) night, in The Hamptons. Apparantely, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor and supermodel were spotted together once again on Sunday (July 2) night, at a different party.

Now, a source has confirmed to Page Six that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were seen at the Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party. The couple was accompanied by friends, including The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Hadid pal Leah McCarthy. DiCaprio and Hadid were later spotted at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s bottle-service-fueled bash at Kissaki in Water Mill. Well, the new reports definitely confirm that something is clearly brewing between the actor and the supermodel.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio's romance with Neelam Gill over?

Recently, it was rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating Neelam Gill, a British-Indian model after parting ways with Gigi Hadid. The actor had vacationed with his family on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, in June, this year. However, what caught the eye of the media was the presence of model Neelam Gill, in DiCaprio's $150 Million-worth private yacht, named Luc Leman. But, just like the Hollywood superstar's all other rumored romances, the status of his relationship with Gill also remains a mystery for his fans, so far.

