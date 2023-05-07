Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together at a restaurant amid reconciliation rumours; Read DEETS

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, the celebrated Hollywood actor and supermodel had sparked dating rumours in September, last year. Even though the speculations regarding the Titanic star's interest in Gigi went around for quite some time, the sources close to the stars always mentioned that they are friends. Later, the rumours died down, and the fans believed that the romance between the rumoured couple fizzled out.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted together at a restaurant

According to the reports published by Dailymail, the 48-year-old actor was spotted with the 28-year-old supermodel Cipriani restaurant in New York City, NY on Thursday. The rumoured couple was spotted by the paparazzi, who clicked their pictures as Gigi Hadid led the way and Leonardo DiCaprio followed her. The model opted for a brown sweater for the date, which she paired with a white top, grey sweatpants, and a baseball cap. The Hollywood actor, on the other hand, was seen in a black jacket which he paired with a matching shirt, denim trousers, and a black cap. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen covering his face with a mask.

The rumours on Leonardi DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's reconciliation

However, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid once sparked reconciliation rumours recently, after they arrived at the same Met Gala after-party, that too around the same time. If the reports are to be believed, the pair hung out with each other the entire night, even though there was no romantic PDA. The rumourmills also suggest that they attended a mutual friend's birthday party together, recently. They had also reportedly spent time together at an Oscar after-party in Los Angeles.

"Gigi Hadid and leonardo DiCaprio are into each other. She is looking for more than just a quick fling. Gigi is torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past," said a source close to the rumorued couple, to the US Weekly.

