Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are in quarantine mode together amidst coronavirus scare?

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone, who have been dating since December 2019, are self-quarantining together, as per reports. Read below for more details on their blossoming relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are spending quality time together, self-quarantining, amidst the coronavirus scare, that has taken over the entire globe. For many celebrities, this self-isolation period has allowed their usually busy schedules to be put on the backburner and instead spend time with their loved ones, under the same roof. For Leonardo and Camila, such is the case as the couple is currently cooped up together in quarantine mode, according to a recent report by US Weekly.

For the unversed, DiCaprio and Morrone began dating in December 2017 and have been spotted together numerous times, whether it be at sporting events or on holidays. The 22-year-old model and actress even attended the Cannes premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while also being the 45-year-old actor's date at the recently held Oscars 2020, where Leo was nominated for Best Actor. "They’re always together, but like maintaining privacy," a source revealed to US Weekly while speaking about the couple staying together, self-quarantining. Leonardo and Camila are enjoying their time together off the grid as they are really great for one another while not being the type of lovebirds to post on social media about each other.

Their relationship has mostly been extremely private with Morrone only addressing her age gap with her beau, once or twice.

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Camila shared with Los Angeles Times about her 23-year age difference with Leonardo.

