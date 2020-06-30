Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone are spotted as they step out for a secret date

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone cover their faces and head for a secret date in Malibu.

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone were spotted a secret rendezvous yesterday on June 29. The couple stepped out to grab food together. However, the two decided to go completely incognito, covering their face with hoodie and mask. The quintessential couple was spotted in Malibu, Calif at the popular sushi restaurant in the city. The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo, as well as girlfriend Camila Morrone, arrived secretly at the venue but the paparazzi hawkees could spot them amidst the crowd.

Leonardo DiCaprio wore an olive green sweatshirt and covered his head with a hood. He also wore a mask and a baseball cap to hide his identity. 23-year-old Camila Morrone too chose to keep herself covered and wore a face mask. However, she was recognisable. The couple's outfits may also be a result of the Coronavirus scare as it is safer to keep yourself covered in order to prevent catching the disease.

A couple of days ago, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hosted a yacht party on the latter's birthday. Camila Morrone turned 23 on June 16 but she threw a star-studded yacht party in L.A. on June 19. The yacht sailed out to Malibu at around 11 am and returned to the shore at around 4:30 pm. The birthday shenanigans kicked off with many celebrity friends marking their attendance at the cowboy-themed bash.

