Leonardo DiCaprio and his 3 month long Mediterranean adventure: Which models joined him on his yacht journey?

Over the past three months now, Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio has been on an extravagant vacation that surpassed continents and indulged in extravagant luxury. As he jet-setted to 17 destinations, his holiday adventure has been earmarked by celebrity guests and stunning landscapes, to say the least. Let's take a look at it.

The vacation started at the Mediterranean sea for Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio began his vacation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where his movie Killers Of The Flower Moon was showcased. Relaxing on the yacht of billionaire James Packer alongside actor and friend Tobey Maguire, DiCaprio's leisurely Cannes visit was not devoid of star-studded company. Supermodel Irina Shayk was among those invited for the film's premiere, and the two are also said to have hung out at Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Italian odyssey

DiCaprio traveled to the gorgeous Amalfi coast in Italy, where he enjoyed being outside with his family and took in the scenery. Normandie, his niece, joined him aboard a yacht as they basked in the Italian heat. The actor's friendship and cultural trips were highlighted by a trip to Florence with Tobey Maguire and his family. DiCaprio's understated presence in Forte dei Marmi aroused curiosity among diners and revealed his preference for keeping a low profile.

Leonardo DiCaprio's European rendezvous

During the Paris Fashion Week 2023, DiCaprio's presence at the GQ/Levi's after-party turned heads, accompanied by Belgian model Rose Bertram. The French soirée set the stage for a multi-destination European journey. In London, he met with rumored love interest Gigi Hadid, and his attendance at the Vogue Summer party alongside Maya Jama and Neelam Gill fueled further speculation. A stopover in Ibiza brought US model Meghan Roche into the picture, adding to the series of stunning women accompanying him. Recently, in Ibiza he was joined by Love Island's Arabella Chi.

Leonardo DiCaprio's whirlwind holiday extravaganza has captivated attention with its blend of adventure and romantic intrigue. As he traversed the Mediterranean, explored historical cities, and partied at celebrity events, DiCaprio showcased his ability to enjoy life to the fullest. The beauty of exotic destinations, and the charm of A-list friendships have combined to create a mesmerizing summer in the life of the acclaimed actor.

