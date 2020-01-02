Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were recently spotted together in Gustavia city

A picture doing the rounds on the internet shows the "Titanic" hero seemingly captivated by his cellphone even as Camila sits patiently at his side, reports dailymail.co.uk. The two were waiting for their yacht to collect them, with a bored-looking Camila left to her own devices as Leonardo checked his phone. Leonardo was wearing a hood and a pair of complimentary shorts, while his beau looked pretty in a white cropped top and skirt. The duo are in a relationship since December 2017.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

