It appears that it’s time for the fans of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to rejoice, as they will get to see both legends potentially work together in the film adaptation of the book titled The Devil In The White City by Erik Larson. This news was shared by insiders to Deadline

The sources further revealed to the outlet that both the aforementioned people are in talks to be a part of this venture (Scorsese in talks to direct and DiCaprio in talks to star), along with 20th Century coming on board with the venture.

As per the report, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor and acclaimed filmmaker, with Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, and Jennifer Davisson, would also produce the project.

As of now, according to the source, the script is not available for the project, which is based on Larson’s non-fiction book, Devil In The White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair What Changed America, 2004.

Deadline reported that Scorsese and DiCaprio had been working on the venture for some time, and insiders revealed they always felt that this story has resonated through the years and still continues to do so.

The rights to the book were initially landed in 2010 by the Titanic actor, and over the years, though the venture has gone through multiple stages of development, sources state that after a meeting with 20th-century executives, everyone was down to tell this story at the theatrical level.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, DiCaprio and Scorsese have previously worked with one another and given us unforgettable ventures that have created an unforgettable imprint in the minds of the audience, including Wolfe Of The Wallstreet (2013), Therb Aviator (2005), Gangs Of New York (2002), The Audition (2015) and Killer of the Flower Moon (2023).

ALSO READ: Is Dylan O'Brien's Upcoming Film Loosely Based On Olsen Twins' Life? Actor Reveals Being 'Fascinated By It'