Leonardo DiCaprio And Maya Jama Trigger Noise Complaint Following Late Night Party At Posh London Hotel

Leonardo DiCaprio,49 is infamous for hitting headlines may that be for his Oscar-worthy performances in films or dating women half his age. His dating life has been the prime topic of discussion among the netizens.

Now the Revolutionary Road actor has become the talk of the media because of a noise complaint caused by a party, that he attended along with Love Island’s Maya Jama,29. Previously, the duo was reported to have grown closer in the article in The Sun. Read ahead to learn about the noise complaint incident at the London Hotel.

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama

According to the publication, a source reported that the party that took place in London’s Chiltern Firehouse Hotel got too “raucous” its guests who complained about it to the hotel staff.

The source said, “Their partying wouldn’t look out of place in the Love Island villa — in fact it was far more raucous, “ adding, “It was a wild night which guests at the hotel complained about.”

As per the report, both celebrities were also joined by other prominent Hollywood figures as well including Emily Ratajkowsji and Ellie Goulding.

The names of DiCaprio and Jama quickly grabbed the attention of the media due to their previous linking rumors. According to The Sun, the Shutter Island star had sent her roses after the two were introduced by their mutuals.

Maya Jama denies dating Leonardo Dicaprio

Jama has previously partied with the global star as well. In February 2023, after spending time with each other in New York, the duo partied together in London. Last year in March, they were photographed together in Paris as they left the Le Piaf club, according to the outlet.

Later Jama cleared the air after the rumors that spread about her and DiCaprio dating, she wrote, “ I’ve been minding my business on holiday . . . we are not dating. Move on please, “ per the publication.

Jama was in a relationship with the rapper Stormzy, they dated for four years, breaking up in 2019. In August 2023, the exes were seen together holding hands on the Greek Island of Hydra.

According to the outlet, Jama has also dated Australian basketball player and Kendall Jenner’s ex, Ben Simmons. Simmons and Jama broke up after the eight-month anniversary in July of 2022.

ALSO READ: How Gisele Bundchen’s Breakup with Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio Is Influencing Her Relationship with the Jiu-Jitsu Trainer