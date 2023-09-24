Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti snuck out of Versace's after-party; Almost run in his ex girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, and his new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, the Itallian model were seen leaving a fancy party after a big fashion show in Milan. What's interesting is that they almost ran into none other than, Gigi Hadid, who used to date Leo.

This party in Italy happened after the Versace fashion show in spring 2024, and there were lots of photographers there. As per Hollywood Life, Leo, 48, left the party alone in the early morning of September 23. He wore a simple black T-shirt, a black baseball cap with L.A. Dodgers on it, and a gold chain around his neck. Vittoria, 25, also left the party alone. She looked stunning in a see-through dress that hugged her figure and high heels.

Gigi Hadid, also left the party alone. She had on baggy pants, a see-through top, and a big leather jacket with matching shoes. Leo and Gigi were said to be together starting in September 2022 after Leo broke up with his long-time girlfriend, Camila Morrone. They were seen together a few times but never made their relationship public. The last time people saw them together was at two parties in the Hamptons during the 4th of July weekend this year.

Now, Leo is dating Vittoria, and they were even photographed kissing in a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, in August. People say they've been dating for two months, and Leo calls Vittoria his "girlfriend." Even though Leo, Vittoria, and Gigi didn't bump into each other at the party, it's likely that at least Gigi and Vittoria have seen each other recently. They both walked in the Versace fashion show along with other famous models like Kendall Jenner and Claudia Schiffer. Gigi even follows Vittoria on Instagram, so there doesn't seem to be any bad blood between them.

More on Vittoria Ceretti

Vittoria is a super famous model from Italy who started modeling when she was just 14. She won a modeling contest and has been the face of luxury brands like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. She got married to DJ Matteo Miller in January 2020, but it looks like their relationship might not be going so well, given her recent outings with Leo.

