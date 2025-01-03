Leonardo DiCaprio Avoids Marriage Plans, Remains Content In Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti; Source Reveals

Leonardo DiCaprio does not see himself getting married and this for him is not a big deal, as per sources. He's reportedly perfectly fine with his relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti, the way it is currently.

Things are well for this Oscar winner who, last month, turned 50 years old. Still, DiCaprio doesn't feel he should get married in order to make things work between him and the 26-year-old model, as reported by Page Six.

According to the outlet's insider, "[DiCaprio] is happy with where things are at between them."

"Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes," the insider added.

He reportedly spends his time well with Ceretti, but he certainly does not picture himself as being a husband anytime soon. Though neither DiCaprio nor Ceretti has said a word on the subject as of now.

The Titanic star "loves spending time with Vittoria but doesn’t envision himself as a husband," the source reported to the outlet.

The couple first met at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, just before Ceretti finalized her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri. Ceretti got hitched to Milleri in January 2020. However, the duo separated soon after in late 2022. By the summer of 2023, Ceretti and Milleri were divorced.

ALSO READ: Every Update on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Case in 2024

Since Cannes 2023, the Killers of the Flower Moon actor and the model have been spotted together on several occasions, including relaxing on the beaches of St. Barts and celebrating the holidays in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

They also reportedly celebrated the New Year with friends at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. The Wolf of Wall Street actor, along with his girlfriend, later joined the Ceretti family for a meal.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been romantically linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid as well as Camila Morrone previously. Before dating Vittoria Ceretti, the Catch Me If You Can actor was in a relationship with Morrone for four years before they called it quits in 2022.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 11 Most Viral Moments of 2024 From Brat Summer To Celebrity Deaths, Diddy’s Legal Drama And More