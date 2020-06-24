Leonardo DiCaprio & Barry Jenkins to adapt the 2014 documentary Virunga as a full length feature film

The 2014 documentary Virunga, brings to light the topic of world's last mountain gorillas which are in Virunga National Park. Barry Jenkins is an Academy Award winning director and hence the expectations are very high when it comes to the adaption of the 2014 documentary Virunga.

The latest news update about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio suggest that he along with director Barry Jenkins will adapt the documentary Virunga. The 2014 documentary Virunga, brings to light the topic of world's last mountain gorillas which are in Virunga National Park. This National Park is located in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Barry Jenkins is an Academy Award winning director and hence the expectations are very high when it comes to the adaption of the 2014 documentary Virunga. The Orlando von Einsiedel director Virunga showcases the story of the battle being fought to protect the mountain gorillas.

Not just the mountain gorillas, but the 2014 documentary by Orlando von Einsiedel also brings to light the issues like political uncertainty, economic crisis, matters of oil exploration and armed conflict in the region. The hard-hitting documentary was unveiled in 2014 on Netflix. The documentary also managed to bag an Academy Award nomination in the year 2015. The Hollywood director Barry Jenkins shot to fame with his adaption of James Baldwin’s If Beale Street Could Talk.

Previously, Barry Jenkins had also won an Academy Award for Moonlight in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. If reports are to be believed then Barry Jenkins will also helm the biopic on Alvin Ailey, which is backed by Fox Searchlight. The Wolf of Wall Street actor Leonardo DiCaprio will star alongside The Irishman actor Robert De Niro in director Martin Scorsese’s film titled Killers of the Flower Moon.

