Leonardo DiCaprio calls his upcoming role in Don’t Look Up a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

Leonardo DiCaprio portrays an astronomer in the forthcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up, and the actor describes the role as a "once in a lifetime opportunity." In the film, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's characters have six months to convince the public that a Mount Everest-sized comet is hurtling towards Earth, but it turns out to be a hilarious journey.

In a statement about the film, The Revenant star said as per The Indian Express, "I'd often looked for a film that had an environmental undertone to it, and what Adam did was so brilliant, using the analogy of a giant comet heading towards Earth and showing how the human race would react to it from a political and scientific level, which I had never seen before." DiCaprio said that he has always been a fan of dark comedy. “I’m a huge fan of a lot of these films that came from the ‘60s and ‘70s — Parallax View, Three Days of the Condor, certainly Network and, of course, Dr Strangelove, which talked about the Cold War through dark comedy,” he said.

Don't Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover that an impending comet is poised to annihilate all life on Earth. Meryl portrays the president of the United States, who ignores their warnings, causing them to attempt to rescue the globe with a media blitz.

Meanwhile, Jonah Hill portrays Meryl's son, whom she installs as her chief of staff in a satire of Trump's bringing his daughter and son-in-law into the White House.

ALSO READ:Don't Look Up Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence panic over a 'planet killer'; WATCH