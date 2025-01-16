Leonardo DiCaprio Donates USD 1 Million to Support Relief Efforts for Devastating LA Wildfires: Details
Leonardo DiCaprio donated $1 million to help Los Angeles wildfire relief, supporting first responders, affected families, and recovery efforts through Re:Wild’s Rapid Response Program.
Leonardo DiCaprio is pitching in to help his home state of California recover from the devastating wildfires. The Oscar winner, 50, announced on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 15, that he is donating $1 million toward relief efforts.
“The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city. I am committing $1 million in partnership with @rewild’s Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts,” he wrote.
“Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund—organizations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, as well as to the people, animals, and communities who need it most,” added the Killing of the Flower Moon actor.
DiCaprio, who grew up in L.A., co-founded Re:Wild and noted that its Rapid Response Program is “uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies.”
The wildfires, which ignited on January 7, have become the most destructive in Los Angeles history, with thousands of people displaced and a death toll currently set at 25.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ family pledged to donate $1 million toward disaster relief efforts as well, to support “our great city and state and the great people who live and love there,” she said on January 9. Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry, and more stars have volunteered to help first responders and families affected by the tragedy.
