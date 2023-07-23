Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys yacht getaway in St. Tropez amid Gigi Hadid romance rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio, the renowned Hollywood heartthrob, had his fans swooning as he basked in the sun on a luxurious yacht during his recent escapade to Saint Tropez. The 48-year-old star sported his signature charm while rocking a casual look, wearing just a pair of blue swim trunks adorned with a medallion and gold chain. With his famous brownish-blonde locks tousled from a refreshing dip in the azure waters, Leo exuded effortless style and a healthy tan.

The actor was spotted hanging out shirtless on a luxury yacht with his buddy and Great Gatsby co-star, Tobey Maguire, who looked effortlessly cool in black shades and a gray towel draped over his shoulders. The duo seemed to be in high spirits, enjoying the sun and the company of bikini-clad beauties.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rekindle rumored relationship?

Rumors of a potential romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid have been reignited! And now, they were spotted at a private party in the Hamptons, where they seemed to be engrossed in conversation, sparking further speculation.

The Page Six insider reported that although there were no public displays of affection, the chemistry between Leo and Gigi was palpable. Gigi, 28, looked thrilled during their conversation, and the energy between them was undeniable. Their late-night rendezvous further fueled the rumors, leaving fans wondering if love was in the air for the charming duo.

As whispers of a potential romance with Gigi Hadid once again surfaced, fans eagerly awaited to see what the future holds for the Hollywood heartthrob and the stunning supermodel. Could this be the start of a new chapter in Leo's love life?

Sources revealed that the late-night rendezvous began with Leo's arrival at 12:30 AM and lasted until the early hours of the morning, with him leaving around 2:00 AM. Gigi was reportedly attending the bash to celebrate her friend Leah McCarthy's birthday, but her apparent excitement while talking to Leo did not go unnoticed.

As fans eagerly speculate about a potential romance, it's evident that Leonardo DiCaprio knows how to enjoy his downtime. Whether it's relishing yacht parties with friends or sparking rumors with famous supermodels, Leo certainly knows how to make headlines and keep his fans intrigued.

