Leonardo DiCaprio in final talks to star as cult leader Jim Jones in upcoming film; Details Inside

Leonardo DiCaprio may be taking on the mantle of essaying the controversial figure, Jim Jones in a biopic and is reportedly in final talks to essay the role of the cult leader. As per The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio will star and produce the project that has been written by Scott Rosenberg. The upcoming project has already been picked up by MGM.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio will step into the shoes of the controversial figure who was the leader of the religious group known as the Peoples Temple. Jim Jones was reportedly responsible for one of the largest mass deaths in history as he orchestrated a group suicide that claimed the lives of 909 individuals on November 18, 1978, in Jonestown, Guyana.

Jones' story has already been covered in books and documentaries including Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost. The cult leader was reportedly known for his faith healing abilities. Considering DiCaprio's acting mettle, this project could turn out to be his next Oscar nominee. In the past, the actor hasn't shied away from portraying real-life characters onscreen in films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and more.

In the meantime, the actor will be next seen in Don't Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep among others. The Adam McKay project will release in theatres as well as on Netflix. Leonardo also has another film, Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon that will be having a streaming release on Apple TV+ in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos has the BEST response to viral video of his girlfriend gushing over Leonardo DiCaprio