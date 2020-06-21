  1. Home
Leonardo DiCaprio graces girlfriend Camila Morrone's yacht party on her 23rd birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone hosted a cowboy-themed yacht party for her 23rd birthday celebrations on June 19.
Camila Morrone blew 23 candles on her birthday cake last Tuesday on June 16 but the Mickey and the Bear actress threw her birthday party on Friday i.e June 19 and invited who's who of the tinsel town. Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio also attended her yacht party along with other celebrity friends. The yacht sailed out to Malibu at around 11 am and returned to the shore at around 4:30 pm. The birthday shenanigans kicked off well with Leonardo DiCaprio marking his attendance.

Other celebrities who were a part of the birthday celebrations were Nina Dobrev and her boyfriend Shaun White, Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas. The Titanic star and his supermodel girlfriend, Camila Morrone set the shutterbugs on a clicking spree as they held hands on the occasion. The couple didn't let the current coronavirus crisis stop them from throwing a party. Camila's birthday bash had a western theme as guests arrived in cowboy hats and boots to match the dress code. The duo has not let the Coronavirus crisis affect their plans and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have been dating since 2017 but the couple made their relationship official with their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship is going strong and according to sources, the couple is quarantining together and is looking forward to adopting a puppy together.

