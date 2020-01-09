Leonardo DiCaprio helps to save a man who fell in the Caribbean waters; Details Inside

Leonardo DiCaprio recently helped to save a man who fell from a cruise ship during his Caribbean vacation. Read on to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio is being hailed for his part in locating and saving the life of a man who fell overboard from a cruise ship. The incident took place when the 45-year-old Hollywood actor was vacationing with his friends and girlfriend Camila Morrone on a rented boat on December 30. The group joined the search efforts to locate a drunk French crew worker who had fallen off a cruise ship. According to a report by People, the man had been treading water for 11 hours.

After searching for hours, the man was finally spotted and rescued in rough water. The man was pulled out of the water about an hour before the sunset and a heavy rainstorm set in. This happened in December, and a week after the incident, Leo was back in Hollywood gearing up for the Golden Globes. While the actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture for his outstanding performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, he did not win.

While he did not win the award, his friend and former co-star Brad Pitt compensated the loss by giving an epic shout out to Leo’s hit movie Titanic in his acceptance speech. “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you man. I thank you. Still — I would have shared the raft,” Brad said in the speech.

