Leonardo DiCaprio hit the beach with bikini clad Camila Morrone on New Year’s Eve

Leonardo DiCaprio spent New Year’s Eve with his beautiful girlfriend Camila Morrone. The 45-year-old actor and the 22-year-old model were spotted having the time of their life as they enjoyed a sunny day out on a beach. According to a report by Daily Mail, the two had their arms wrapped around each other as they happily splash around in the water. While the actor soaked up some sun shirtless, his girlfriend donned a stunning leopard-print bikini. The two even went for a swim together.

The model was also seen laughing at something Leo was showing her on his GoPro camera. In December, the love birds were seen flocking together in Aspen. The two were spotted celebrating the holiday weekend by hitting the slopes. Leo and Camila were seen brushing up on their skiing skills, all geared up. They were dressed in black sweaters paired with black puffer jackets and matching padded pants. Their faces were barely visible in ski goggles and black ski masks, which were pulled up to their noses.

The two have been dating since 2017 and have raised many eyebrows with their age difference, an issue they refrained from addressing until recently. Earlier in December, Camila, during an interview with Los Angeles Times, admitted that she understands the curiosity surrounding their relationship as she too would be fascinated by something like that. While it seems like their relationship is going strong, the two are yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple and address their romance publically. ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone go skiing in Aspen; DEETS INSIDE

