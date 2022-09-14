Leonardo DiCaprio is 'taking it slow' with Gigi Hadid after recent split from Camila Morrone?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's rumoured romance has been becoming the talk of the town. The actor who recently split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone has reportedly been hanging out with Gigi Hadid recently. As per Page Six, sources have said that the two have been hanging out in the same groups and getting close since months.

As for the current phase they are in, according to Page Six, DiCaprio and Hadid are moving into a more intimate phase and are "taking things slow" while getting to know each other. The report suggests that after spending time with their common group of friends, the two are now going out on dates by themselves as a twosome. Speaking about their rumoured romance, an insider told Page Six, "[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."