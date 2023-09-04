Leonardo DiCaprio joyfully relishes an ice-cream over watching Lionel Messi play during LAFC and Inter Miami match

Leonardo DiCaprio is accustomed to being the center of attention, but his efforts to blend into the background while watching Lionel Messi in action were thwarted when he ate an ice cream stick. The 48-year-old actor tried to blend into the background during the team's match against Los Angeles FC on Sunday at BMO Stadium in the City of Angels.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys an ice-cream during Lionel Messi’s game

Leonardo DiCaprio, the internationally renowned actor, maintained a low profile as he watched the Herons beat MLS rivals LAFC 3-1 from the stands. The idea of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner definitely piqued the interest of Hollywood's A-Listers, as celebrities flocked to see him play.

Despite his best efforts to blend in with the crowd at BMO Stadium, the Titanic and Wolf of Wall Street legend's choice of food gave the game away. During the second half, with Vice City already up 2-0, the Oscar winner was seen savoring an ice cream stick.

He may have tried to blend in by wearing his usual baseball cap and sunglasses, but it was of no use. At the very least, the 48-year-old megastar appeared to be unaware that he had been captured by Apple TV cameras. However, this wasn’t the first time the Los Angeles native had been photographed watching a game recently.

Of course, Messi's star power meant that a veritable who's who of Hollywood was in attendance for his arrival in California. Aside from DiCaprio, attendees also might’ve noticed the likes of Selena Gomez, Owen Wilson, and Prince Harry.

Although the major draw failed to score against LAFC, his total performance more than compensated for this setback. He supplied two assists for his teammates in another man-of-the-match performance to inspire the Herons to victory.

Leonardo DiCaprio was pictured with Vittoria Ceretti for ice cream and coffee

There is never a scarcity of models in Leonardo DiCaprio's proximity. On his most recent vacation, the Great Gatsby star was photographed with brunette beauty Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara's affluent area.

According to the photographs obtained by Page Six, the Hollywood legend wore a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts to grab an iced coffee with the model. He finished off the laid-back style with a beige hat and black sneakers, and he wore a protective face mask, possibly to protect his face from photographers. He casually slung sunglasses over the front of his shirt.

Vittoria Ceretti chatted with the Shutter Island star while she enjoyed an old-fashioned ice cream cone in other photographs.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was most recently seen in the 2021 film Don't Look Back. Currently, the actor can be seen playing a crucial role in Killers of the Flower Moon, which will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is set to be released on October 20, 2023.

