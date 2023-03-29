Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon gets a RELEASE date

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and the Oscar-winning actor has time and again showcased his unmatched acting talents over the years. From winning prestigious laurels such as the Oscar to working with some of the most esteemed directors in the industry, DiCaprio has proven he can take up any role and ace it. Recently, the makers of Leonardo’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon announced the release date and fans are super excited to watch it.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon’s release date out

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone. The historical drama which is about the serial targeting and murder of members of the oil-rich Osage tribe will have limited theatrical release starting October 6 and will then have a wide release on October 20. Being produced by Apple Original Films, Killers of the Flower Moon will then begin streaming on Apple TV Plus, the date of which is yet to be decided.

About Leonardo DiCaprio

For the unversed, Killers of the Flower Moon will Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s latest collaboration after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street. DiCaprio was last seen in the satirical Don’t Look Up which streamed on Netflix.

