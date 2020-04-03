Leonardo DiCaprio once cooked breakfast for Zac Efron and burned the waffles reveals the Baywatch star

Zac Efron revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio once cooked him breakfast and burned the waffles. Read on to know more.

Zac Efron recalled the time Leonardo DiCaprio invited him over for breakfast and revealed that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star actually cooked it himself. During his appearance on First We Feast, the 32-year-old spoke about how he ended up sitting next to Leo at a Lakers game in November 2008 and how that game marked the beginning of their friendship. He stated that although the two were sitting together and watching the game, they weren’t talking and Zac was waiting for the 45-year-old to break the ice.

He then revealed that out of nowhere, the actor invited him over for breakfast the next day and gave him his phone number, People reported. It goes without saying, that Zac followed up on Leo’s offer and showed up for breakfast at his place. For all the Leo fans out there, the High School Music star revealed what it was like join the star for breakfast. He said Leo first cooked waffles and burnt those. And then he made him some pancakes. “It was awesome,” he said.

Further during the interview, Zac reflected on his insane body transformation for his film Baywatch and stated that he never wants to be in that good of shape again. He said the movie made him realise that he would never want to go for that ripped body again in his life. He said it was very stressful to keep his body in perfect shape and he was always worried that he would end up losing his six-pack.

