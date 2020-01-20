Leonardo DiCaprio REVEALS he and Robert De Niro to star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie; Details Inside

Leonardo DiCaprio has confirmed that he and Robert De Niro will star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film Read on to know more.

Martin Scorsese has finally roped in two of his favourite leading men to share the same screen space in his next film. Before presenting Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio confirmed that he will soon star alongside the legendary actor in Scorsese's upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon. While the project had been rumoured earlier, this is the first time it has been officially announced by a reliable source.

During his introduction, Leo said he is fortunate to call both Scorsese and De Niro collaborators, working with Scorsese first in Gangs Of New York and with De Niro in This Boy's Life, Entertainment Weekly reported. “And after 30 years, to work alongside Bob again in Martin Scorsese's upcoming drama Killers Of The Flower Moon, is a true honor,” DiCaprio added. Although the actors have worked with the filmmaker several individually, this is the first time the world will see the two actors acting in the same film. The two did feature in Scorsese’s 2015 short film, The Audition, in which they played fictionalized versions of themselves.

According to Entertainment Tonight, based on David Grann’s best-selling nonfiction book, which came out in 2017, Killers of the Flower Moon narrates the story of the 1920s Osage murders. A horrifying incident where several Native Americans of the Osage Nation were killed after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land. The murder was investigated by the then-newly formed FBI.

To date, Leo has done a total of five films with Scorsese, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the upcoming film will be their sixth. Robert, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Scorsese’s Irishman. A film that has earned him many prestigious nominations and awards.

Read More